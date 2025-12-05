AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU Stock Position Lessened by Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC

Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,810 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 71,864 shares during the quarter. AngloGold Ashanti comprises 20.3% of Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $11,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,023 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 579.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AU. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Roth Capital set a $76.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AU stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $89.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.09.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The mining company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 26.25%. Equities analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is 80.18%.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.