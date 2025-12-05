Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,624 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.30% of Booking worth $569,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 6.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 0.4%

Booking stock opened at $5,027.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5,084.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,383.29. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,096.23 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $83.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $6,150.00 price objective on Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial set a $5,810.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on Booking from $6,030.00 to $6,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,590.00 to $5,550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $6,325.00 price target on Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,141.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 960 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,000. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total value of $5,588,639.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,607 shares in the company, valued at $130,237,930.44. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,452 shares of company stock worth $17,987,397. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

