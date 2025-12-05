Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires 19,435 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,435 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 1.3% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $12,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 807.7% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $208.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.41 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $232.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.44.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.83.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CEO Srini Gopalan bought 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $201.82 per share, with a total value of $1,977,836.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 90,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,215,869.56. This trade represents a 12.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.46, for a total transaction of $302,912.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 582,065,875 shares in the company, valued at $128,322,242,802.50. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,439,821 shares of company stock valued at $334,026,480 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

