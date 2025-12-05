Mirabella Financial Services LLP Increases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 421.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $977.00 price target (up previously from $910.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $825.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total value of $1,225,746.63. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,014.86. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total value of $3,032,082.06. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,616.40. This represents a 57.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of PH stock opened at $873.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $792.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $741.51. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $879.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.17%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.20 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.65%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

