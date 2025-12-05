Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV is GeoWealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 5.2% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. GeoWealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $134,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $316.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.40 and a twelve month high of $318.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $310.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.48.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

