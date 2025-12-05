The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total value of $4,464,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,634,629.83. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE TJX opened at $150.26 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $154.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.