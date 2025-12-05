Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 51.2% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 453,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 153,769 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 10.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:ADM opened at $59.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.31. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 1.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 83.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Read Our Latest Report on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.