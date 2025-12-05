Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $591,000 in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,912,000 after acquiring an additional 579,653 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $8,332,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $965,979.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 196,292 shares in the company, valued at $26,106,836. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $136.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.20. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 12.73%.The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.95%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

