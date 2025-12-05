Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $591,000 in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,912,000 after acquiring an additional 579,653 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $8,332,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric
In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $965,979.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 196,292 shares in the company, valued at $26,106,836. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.3%
Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $136.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.20. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 12.73%.The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Emerson Electric announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Emerson Electric Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.95%.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
