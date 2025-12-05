Aon plc $AON Shares Bought by LFL Advisers LLC

LFL Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. AON comprises approximately 12.5% of LFL Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LFL Advisers LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $31,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AON from $419.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on AON from $428.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AON from $436.00 to $433.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.56.

AON Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:AON opened at $347.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Aon plc has a one year low of $323.73 and a one year high of $412.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. AON had a return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 15.96%.AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. AON’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

