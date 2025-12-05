TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Stock Position Boosted by LFL Advisers LLC

LFL Advisers LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for approximately 16.8% of LFL Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. LFL Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of TE Connectivity worth $41,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $269,723,000 after buying an additional 565,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,292,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,458,766,000 after acquiring an additional 410,910 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $6,198,452.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,300.19. The trade was a 54.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total value of $20,340,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,066.45. The trade was a 64.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.1%

TE Connectivity stock opened at $233.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.18. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $250.67.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $255.00 to $239.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.46.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

