M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 56,186 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,072,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,573,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $352,190,000 after buying an additional 935,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,813,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 997,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,406,000 after buying an additional 365,575 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth $79,255,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners set a $311.00 target price on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.36.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST opened at $281.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.17. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.43 and a 1-year high of $348.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.29. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $804.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.110 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

