Ubiquiti Inc. $UI Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth $404,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.58, for a total value of $201,803.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,973.44. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ubiquiti from $299.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ubiquiti currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.67.

Ubiquiti Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $567.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $656.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.20. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.00 and a 52-week high of $803.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $733.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.38 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 28.72%. Analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 24.46%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

