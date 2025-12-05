Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Confluent, Inc. $CFLT

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 655.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 243,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,360 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFLT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Confluent by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 206,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Confluent by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd now owns 96,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Confluent from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.97.

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.The company had revenue of $298.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Confluent has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In related news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 153,200 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $3,041,020.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,697.65. The trade was a 84.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 25,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $582,063.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 599,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,102.38. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 613,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,700,308. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Further Reading

