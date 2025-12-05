Research Analysts Set Expectations for AIT Q1 Earnings

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.90 per share.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AIT. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $290.00 target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 0.8%

AIT stock opened at $258.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $199.96 and a twelve month high of $280.95.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 8.61%.Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.100-10.850 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 890.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2,033.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.