Portland Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,651 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $17,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STIP. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

STIP opened at $102.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.98. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $103.93.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

