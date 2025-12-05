Eversource Energy (ES) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.7525 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th.
Eversource Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eversource Energy has a payout ratio of 60.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.
Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.6%
ES opened at $67.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.
