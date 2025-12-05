Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Banco Comercial Portugues Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BPCGY opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. Banco Comercial Portugues has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Banco Comercial Portugues Company Profile

Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.

