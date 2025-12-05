Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 119,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,839,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SharkNinja at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SharkNinja by 2,071.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,850,000. Finally, First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SharkNinja by 2.1% in the second quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.57.

SharkNinja Stock Down 1.0%

SharkNinja stock opened at $106.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. SharkNinja, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $128.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.51.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

