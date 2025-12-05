8,534,470 Shares in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,534,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,214,000. Circle Internet Group comprises about 1.7% of Marshall Wace LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRCL. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,261,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,650,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,610,000.

Circle Internet Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Circle Internet Group stock opened at $87.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.71. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.99.

Circle Internet Group ( NYSE:CRCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $739.76 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 127,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $9,198,685.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tamara L. Schulz sold 1,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $78,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 89,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,968,512.34. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 618,847 shares of company stock valued at $49,268,665 in the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Circle Internet Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Circle Internet Group from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.69.

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

