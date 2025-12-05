Portland Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,966 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IWF stock opened at $477.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $493.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $472.93 and its 200 day moving average is $445.79. The company has a market capitalization of $123.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

