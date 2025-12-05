Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 13,605 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,605 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.6% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 37,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 615,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,916,000 after acquiring an additional 37,074 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 35,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $251.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.84. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $252.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

