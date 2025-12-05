Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 914,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,836 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 0.5% of Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $423,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 410.2% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 482.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 46.9% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 14,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.50.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:LMT opened at $447.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.24. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $520.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.83.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $3.45 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

