M Holdings Securities Inc. Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,196 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,228,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,755,000 after buying an additional 3,407,436 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,350,000. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,205,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 620,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,880,000 after acquiring an additional 600,558 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,974,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,483,000 after acquiring an additional 453,209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

DFAS stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $70.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.25.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.