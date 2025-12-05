DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 260.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,822,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762,504 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $333,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,661,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 9.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,517,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,005,367,000 after purchasing an additional 994,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 146,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,208,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,469,000 after purchasing an additional 557,576 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DXCM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DexCom from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 target price on DexCom in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach bought 18,200 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 331,697 shares in the company, valued at $18,256,602.88. This trade represents a 5.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Alexander Collins sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $171,599.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,946.40. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 7,866 shares of company stock valued at $448,177 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.31. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 30.65%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

