Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 616,739 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 425.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 616,739 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $295,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 36,842.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,299,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279,991 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,165,899,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,788,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 546.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 843,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,297,000 after buying an additional 712,711 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 36,586.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,340,000 after buying an additional 432,449 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.44, for a total value of $5,714,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,692,062.40. This trade represents a 15.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 10,707 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.60, for a total transaction of $6,034,465.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,576.40. This represents a 55.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,061 shares of company stock valued at $41,949,366. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $598.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $602.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The business had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $513.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $476.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Argus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caterpillar from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.