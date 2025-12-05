Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Announces Earnings Results

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 59.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%.

Kenon Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:KEN opened at $61.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.20. Kenon has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $62.88.

Institutional Trading of Kenon

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenon during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the second quarter worth about $256,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kenon in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Further Reading

