Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $350.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.19 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Rubrik updated its FY 2026 guidance to -0.200–0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance to -0.120–0.100 EPS.

Rubrik Price Performance

RBRK stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. Rubrik has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RBRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $745,584.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 998 shares in the company, valued at $82,594.48. The trade was a 90.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 6,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $489,711.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 516,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,306,014.64. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,966 shares of company stock worth $8,777,876. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 103.0% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Rubrik in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Rubrik by 164.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 28,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 17,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the third quarter worth $314,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Further Reading

