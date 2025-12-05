Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY 2028 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2028 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.000-8.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Masimo Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $142.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Masimo has a 52-week low of $133.70 and a 52-week high of $194.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.85 and a 200 day moving average of $151.97.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter. Masimo had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a positive return on equity of 33.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Masimo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth $103,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

