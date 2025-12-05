Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH is Portland Global Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 705,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $41,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,364 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,913,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,058,000 after buying an additional 2,452,449 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,493,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,229 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 240.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,632,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 41,691.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,453,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,600 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average of $58.68.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Could Ross Stores Stock Hit $200 by Christmas? Here Are 3 Reasons Analysts Think So
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- The Trade Desk: After a 70% Plunge, This Could Be The Time to Buy
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Tap Into 2026 AI Infrastructure Gains With This High-Growth ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.