Shane Kapral Sells 254 Shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) CFO Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total transaction of $48,976.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,774 shares in the company, valued at $342,062.68. This trade represents a 12.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shane Kapral also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.32, for a total value of $45,293.28.

On Monday, November 17th, Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.56, for a total value of $46,624.24.

TKO Group stock opened at $200.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 0.65. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.07 and a 52 week high of $212.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 5.27%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.48%.

TKO Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TKO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TKO Group from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in TKO Group by 77.2% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,482,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

