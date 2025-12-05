Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Increases Dividend to $0.73 Per Share

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a 12.3% increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Ecolab has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 33 years. Ecolab has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ecolab to earn $8.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL opened at $264.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $221.62 and a 52-week high of $286.04. The firm has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.35 and its 200-day moving average is $269.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $307.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ecolab from $303.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.14.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

