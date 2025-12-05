Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUKZ) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUKZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1935 per share on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This is a 199.5% increase from Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18. Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $25.84.
Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF Company Profile
