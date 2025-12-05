Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUKZ) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUKZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1935 per share on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This is a 199.5% increase from Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18. Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $25.84.

Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF Company Profile

The Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF (DUKZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically allocates assets across various fixed income ETFs that are unconstrained by credit quality, maturity, or geography. The fund seeks to provide total return while mitigating downside risk DUKZ was launched on Jul 10, 2024 and is issued by Ocean Park.

