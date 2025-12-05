GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Monday, January 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th.
GE Aerospace has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. GE Aerospace has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GE Aerospace to earn $6.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.
GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.0%
Shares of GE stock opened at $291.49 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $316.67. The firm has a market cap of $307.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.31.
GE Aerospace Company Profile
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
