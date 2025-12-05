Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Sachem Capital has a payout ratio of 222.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sachem Capital to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

Shares of SACH opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sachem Capital has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sachem Capital in the third quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 133,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 1,122,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 541,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,349,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 40,159 shares in the last quarter. 18.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

