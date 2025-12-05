TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a 2.6% increase from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

TKO Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0%per year over the last three years. TKO Group has a dividend payout ratio of 57.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TKO Group to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.5%.

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $200.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 0.65. TKO Group has a twelve month low of $133.07 and a twelve month high of $212.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.29 and a 200-day moving average of $181.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.11). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 5.27%.The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TKO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on TKO Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on TKO Group from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TKO Group

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.