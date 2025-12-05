Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Boyd Gaming has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Boyd Gaming has a payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $7.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 1.5%

BYD stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.32. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $58.94 and a 12 month high of $88.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 46.02% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $707.32 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

