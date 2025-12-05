Suzanne Helen Sells 500 Shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) insider Suzanne Helen sold 500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $57,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 78,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,006,551.73. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MHK opened at $111.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $143.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.44 and a 200-day moving average of $116.88.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.93%.The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Atlas FRM LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 28.0% during the second quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 608,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,743,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,017,000 after purchasing an additional 410,388 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,680,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 34.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after buying an additional 23,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MHK. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.62.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

