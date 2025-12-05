Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1425 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This is a 9.6% increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 2.9%
NYSE HPE opened at $22.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $26.44.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
