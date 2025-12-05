Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Position in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,015,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $202,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,040,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,519,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,796,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,204,000 after buying an additional 566,358 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,868,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,437,000 after buying an additional 48,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $462,218,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,926,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE ED opened at $96.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 1-year low of $87.28 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.50.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.27%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday. Finally, New Street Research set a $106.00 target price on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $104.58.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

