Marshall Wace LLP Sells 150,587 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,587 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $268,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 84.1% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $246.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.31.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $273.32 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.04 and a 12-month high of $287.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.44. The company has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

