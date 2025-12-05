Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,755,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,864,341 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $179,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $1,024,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,672.56. This represents a 23.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $3,343,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 542,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,758,064. This trade represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,578,700 shares of company stock worth $231,687,618 in the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.5%

ANET stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.92. The company has a market capitalization of $161.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 30.28%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 target price (up from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.