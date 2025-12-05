Marshall Wace LLP Sells 240,547 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,890,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,547 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $196,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advantage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 57.1% during the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other American Electric Power news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,712. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,422. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $132.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of AEP stock opened at $118.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $124.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.74 and a 200 day moving average of $111.09. The stock has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 55.39%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

