Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Stock Holdings Lifted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,020 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $153,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 30,110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $696,841,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $661,771,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,805,000 after acquiring an additional 601,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,812,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,445,000 after purchasing an additional 591,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $259.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.55. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $247.18 and a one year high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.81%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total value of $177,249.30. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,622.90. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

