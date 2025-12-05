Amer Sports, Inc. $AS Stock Holdings Lifted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,747,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918,361 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $145,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amer Sports by 146.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Amer Sports by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Amer Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

AS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.06.

Amer Sports stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.02.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.10%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

