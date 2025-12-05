M Holdings Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF $PIE

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,174 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 58,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 158,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 12,321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $788,000.

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0809 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

