Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens upped their target price on Bunge Global from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. CICC Research boosted their price objective on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Bunge Global Stock Down 1.0%

BG stock opened at $94.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. Bunge Global has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $99.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bunge Global will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christos Dimopoulos sold 25,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total transaction of $2,387,561.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 104,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,865,156.69. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glencore plc bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,665,496,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,792,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,364,367,000 after acquiring an additional 125,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 4.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,316,299,000 after acquiring an additional 694,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,921,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,390,000 after acquiring an additional 85,873 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,683,000 after purchasing an additional 80,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

