Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $18,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,236,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,329,000 after purchasing an additional 184,387 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $4,447,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,514,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,833,000 after purchasing an additional 37,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total value of $584,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,167.92. This represents a 10.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 5,483 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.11, for a total value of $1,574,224.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,649.60. This represents a 12.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 86,672 shares of company stock valued at $25,174,655 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $329.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.20.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $296.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $205.40 and a one year high of $309.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

