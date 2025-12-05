Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,247,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,174,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $475,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Realty Income by 10.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,920.73. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:O opened at $58.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 17.17%.The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 299.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Realty Income from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.23.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

