Invesco Ltd. Has $531.27 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,140 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $531,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $987,524,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,595,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,968,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,530,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,777,000 after buying an additional 265,389 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 10.3% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,185,000 after buying an additional 215,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $526.00 to $471.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Moody’s from $534.00 to $507.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $528.00 target price on Moody’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Moody’s from $597.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $543.07.
Insider Activity at Moody’s
In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $558,934.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,255,223.90. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,848 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Moody’s Stock Performance
MCO opened at $489.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Moody’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $378.71 and a 12-month high of $531.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $482.63 and a 200-day moving average of $492.19. The stock has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.45.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 29.92%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Moody’s Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.
Moody’s Company Profile
Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.
