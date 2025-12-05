What is KeyCorp’s Forecast for EGP Q4 Earnings?

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for EastGroup Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 4th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EastGroup Properties’ current full-year earnings is $8.94 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q1 2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.16 EPS.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.88 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 35.58%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.940-8.980 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.300-2.340 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a $200.00 price target on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $183.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.89.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $180.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $137.67 and a 1 year high of $188.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.30.

In other news, EVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,250. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,405,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $190,456,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 43.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,985,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,076,000 after purchasing an additional 602,253 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,058.6% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 621,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,443,000 after purchasing an additional 567,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,015,000 after purchasing an additional 438,117 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

